In a dramatic cross-state operation, two alleged thieves were arrested from the Charilam Aralia area under Bishalgarh Sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala District and flown to Chennai by Tamil Nadu Police on Monday.

Police sources said that the accused, identified as Liton Mia and Zakir Hossain alias Biton Mia, were reportedly involved in a major theft in Chennai earlier this month.

According to police sources, the duo had allegedly stolen gold ornaments worth over Rs 4 lakh from a house in Chennai on April 7, the very day they had arrived there for work.

A case was promptly registered with the Thairovanmayur Police Station in Chennai by the affected family, prompting an investigation by the local police.



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Following leads, the Tamil Nadu police traced the accused to their hometown in Tripura.

With the assistance of the Tripura Police of Bishalgarh Police State, the team successfully arrested Liton and Biton from their residences on Monday afternoon.

They were taken to the Bishalgarh police station for initial legal formalities before being escorted to Agartala Airport and flown to Chennai under police custody.

The arrest sparked emotional scenes at the Bishalgarh police station, where the family members of the accused broke down in tears upon learning about the development.