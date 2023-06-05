Launching a scathing attack on CPIM, BJP state spokesperson, Nabendu Bhattacharya, on June 5 said that terror is another identity of the party and its disaster has come after the end of 25 years of rule in Tripura.

“In just five years, they have lost the title of the opposition party and in just five years, the party has reduced to zero in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC)” said Bhattacharya while addressing a press conference this evening.

He also alleged that during the left front regime, the state topped in suicide cases.

“The issue was discussed many times in the assembly. When the leftists were asked about this, no answer was received from them. During the Modi regime, special attention has been paid to the North East region. There has been a lot of development in Tripura. If BJP's position changes, it will turn into a bad situation in Tripura”, he added.



Nabendu further claimed that another identity of the communist party is terror.

“A BJP activist was murdered on the day of the announcement of the results of the recently held Assembly election. Terror reigned in Tripura for 25 years. They were establishing the politics of terror in Tripura for so many years. It would be a mistake to think that the effort will continue”, he said.

The BJP spokesperson said that after the end of 25 years of rule, disaster has come to CPIM in just five years, adding, ''Now they have lost the title of the opposition party. Moreover, the number of seats in the TTAADC has now reduced to zero''.

It is worth mentioning that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has seized upon a significant moment in political history, as the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) witnesses a remarkable downturn after an uninterrupted reign of 25 years. This turn of events has led to a shift in dynamics, with the CPIM relinquishing its coveted title as the 'opposition party'.

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