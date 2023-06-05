In line with the ongoing trend of girls outperforming boys, the former achieved pass percentages of 86.17 per cent in Class X and 84.19 per cent in Class XII, while the latter recorded 85.84 per cent and 82.16 per cent, respectively in the recently announced board examination results in Tripura.

The pass percentages for Class X and XII are 86.02 percent and 83.24 percent, respectively.

During a press conference at the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) office in Agartala, Dr. Bhabatosh Saha, President of the Board, shared the statistics.

He also revealed that 38,129 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examinations from 1,083 schools across the state and the exams were conducted in 162 venues under 77 examination centers.

Gomati district secured the top position with a pass percentage of 92.30 per cent, while North Tripura district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 77.80 per cent.

Out of the 1,083 schools, 214 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, while two schools had none of their students pass the examination.

For Class XII, a total of 33,452 candidates from 408 schools participated in the HS+2 examinations conducted by TBSE.

The exams were held in 112 venues under 64 centers. Sepahijala district attained the highest pass percentage of 88.60 percent, whereas West Tripura district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 69.96 percent. Among the schools, 19 schools witnessed a 100 percent pass rate, while one school had no students pass the examination.

While in class X board exams 50 Divyangjan and 20 Divyangjan students appeared for the class XII board exams. Among them, 13 students in Class X and 6 students in Class XII were visually impaired.

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