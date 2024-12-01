Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha voiced grave concerns over escalating violence against minorities in Bangladesh and raised alarm about the release of jailed terrorists from the Sheikh Hasina-led government era. With Tripura sharing its borders with Bangladesh, the Chief Minister emphasized the critical need for vigilance.

Speaking to ANI, CM Saha criticized the current situation in Bangladesh, highlighting reports of minority oppression. “The news about violence against minorities in Bangladesh, seen on social media and other sources, is deeply troubling. Atrocities are being committed, and this is not acceptable. Nothing should be forced on anyone,” he remarked.

Referring to the release of jailed terrorists, CM Saha said, “Many terrorists who were incarcerated during Sheikh Hasina's tenure are now free. Their whereabouts are unknown, and this raises serious concerns, particularly for Tripura as we share a border with Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi government must address this and monitor their activities. Fundamentalism cannot justify unrestricted actions."

The Chief Minister also urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure the protection of minorities, stressing that "this is not the way a government should function."

On India’s stance, CM Saha assured that the Indian government is closely monitoring the developments. “The Indian government is keeping an eye on the situation. Bangladesh must understand that its progress and stability have been intertwined with India’s support. The drop in their GDP growth reflects issues in governance, which must be addressed,” he stated.

The situation in Bangladesh has drawn international attention, with widespread reports of violence targeting minority communities. Recently, temples were vandalized following the arrest of former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, further intensifying concerns. India’s Ministry of External Affairs expressed its disquiet, emphasizing the need for ensuring the safety of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh.

Also read: How is Bangladesh government functioning?: Tripura CM amid rising atrocities on minorities