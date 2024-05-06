Tripura Police has arrested another person identified as Birchakra Ghosh from West Bengal for his alleged involvement in the sensational murder case of social club secretary Durga Prasanna Deb.

Deb was killed in the Hati Para area of Agartala on point black range.

Soon after the murder, Tripura Police arrested two persons including a woman who were later sent to Police remand till May 07.

Later, a team of Tripura Police led by West District Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Chiranjib Chakraborty left for West Bengal and arrested the third person from Kolkata.

He was brought back to Agartala this morning and would be produced before the court seeking police remand.



Also Read: Tripura club Secretary murder row: Court sends two, including woman to police remand for four days

Earlier, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of West District remanded two individuals, including a woman, to police custody until May 7 in connection with the murder of Durga Prasanna Deb, also known as Viki, who served as the secretary of the Bharat Ratna Sangha club in Agartala.

The Bharat Ratna Sangha Club is the largest social club in Tripura.

Speaking to India Today NE, Advocate Indrajit Biswas said that the incident occurred on April 30 near Hati Para in the Sal Bagan area of Agartala, where Durga Prasanna Deb was shot dead at point-blank range.

“On May 1, Tripura Police arrested one person identified as Pradyot Dhar Chowdhury (65). After three days in police custody, he was brought before Chief Judicial Magistrate Saikat Das today. During interrogation, the police discovered the involvement of a woman named Sushmita Sarkar (22), a resident of Bhubanban in Agartala,” explained the advocate.