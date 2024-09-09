Tripura Police on Monday arrested three individuals for allegedly assaulting five journalists in Agartala city late Sunday, September 8 night.

The incident occurred at Math Chowmuhani area in Agartala city when the journalists, belonging to renowned media houses in Tripura, were en route to cover a news event.

The journalists—Mihir Lal Sarkar, Pranab Shill, Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Bijoy Singha Roy, and Sourav Modak—were reportedly attacked by three youths.

According to the FIR filed at East Agartala Police Station, the journalists stated, “Last night (Sunday) at approximately, we were suddenly attacked by armed miscreants while traveling from the motor stand to the Math Chowmuhani area in Agartala city. Among them, Sukanta Debnath (alias Nishan), Akash Banik, and Saurabh Bhattacharya were identified, but we could not identify the rest.”

The journalists mentioned in their FIR that they were in a vehicle when the attack occurred.

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“Although we were temporarily saved from their attack, we were seriously injured. The miscreants also threatened our lives while fleeing, which makes us feel insecure and fearful of future attacks. They repeatedly threatened our profession. During the attack, two of our mobile phones and cameras were severely damaged. Additionally, the miscreants stole money and gold chains. We request the speedy arrest and trial of the criminals in accordance with the law and appropriate measures to ensure the professional safety of journalists,” the FIR read.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, a group of senior journalists and newspaper editors met with Tripura DGP (Intelligence) Anurag Dhankar and demanded strict action.

Tripura Police sources indicated that following the incident, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha directed strict action against the perpetrators. “We have arrested three youths. We are interrogating them and suspect that more individuals may be involved,” the police added.