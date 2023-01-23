Former Congress MLA Subal Bhowmik is all set to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 23, said sources.

Previously, Bhowmik, who was the state president of the Tripura unit Trinamool Congress, has his party several times.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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