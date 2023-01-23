Tripura: Former Congress MLA Subal Bhowmik to join BJP on January 23
Previously, Bhowmik, who was the state president of Tripura unit Trinamool Congress, has his party several times.
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Ex Congress MLA Subal Bhowmik
Former Congress MLA Subal Bhowmik is all set to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 23, said sources.
Previously, Bhowmik, who was the state president of the Tripura unit Trinamool Congress, has his party several times.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
Also read: Tripura: Three shops gutted in fire at Lake Chowmohani market in Agartala
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