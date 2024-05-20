Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday urged the voters of West Bengal to come out of their homes as the time has arrived to oust the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and save Bengal from misrule.

Addressing a mega election campaign at the Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, Dr. Saha emphasized that people, especially the youth, must rise against the misrule of TMC.

“The Left Front government ruled Tripura for over 30 years. People wanted to oust them but failed. It was only possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we were able to end the misrule of the Left Front. The same situation is happening in West Bengal. People wanted a change and brought the Trinamool Congress, but it was surprising to see that they are similar to the CPI(M). The state is witnessing massive violence during and after elections,” said the Chief Minister.

He further stated that people across the country are waiting to see when West Bengal will be free from the misrule of the TMC.

“There was a time when people used to say, 'What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow.' TMC is destroying BJP flags and posters and attacking our party workers. We have guardians like PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In Tripura, during the election campaign, I saw how people support the BJP. In the 2023 Assembly election, not a single instance of violence took place. The time has arrived to oust TMC from Bengal. PM Modi is working tirelessly. In 2019, we won 18 seats, and this year we have set a target of winning 32 seats. If we win these seats, then TMC will slowly vanish. The time has arrived. People, especially the youth, must come out from home against the misrule. BJP doesn’t support violence,” he said.

Dr. Saha further emphasized that the BJP works following the direction of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and always strives to serve every person in this country.

“Common people benefit from various schemes. PM Modi never engages in the politics of caste and religion as he works for the youth, farmers, women, and the poor. In Joynagar, I am confident of victory, which is evident from the support of the people,” he added.

Later, Dr Saha also addressed another poll campaign at Kultoli Manik Pire under Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Dr Ashok Kandari.

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