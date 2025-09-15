Tipra Motha, Amra Bangali leaders served notices over communal remarks in Tripura

Two political leaders in Tripura have been served notices to appear before police after being accused of making communal remarks, officials said on Monday, September 15.

A suo motu FIR was lodged against Gautam Buddha Debbarma, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) block president of Charilam in Sepahijala district, after a video surfaced on social media in which he allegedly threatened that

“Bengalis will have to flee from Bishramganj.” In the viral clip, Debbarma is heard saying, “It is not 1980, it is 2025. If you can bring 200 people with sticks, we can also do the same with 500 people wielding swords.”

Police said the video went viral on Saturday, prompting immediate action. West Agartala Police Station officer-in-charge Rana Chatterjee confirmed that a case was registered under sections 196(a), 352, and 353(V) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Debbarma was directed to appear before police by Tuesday.



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In a separate case, Amra Bangali leader Gauranga Rudrapaul was booked for allegedly making provocative remarks during a rally in Agartala on August 30, where he claimed Bengalis in Tripura are “sons of the soil” and not outsiders. Police registered a case under the same sections of the BNS and issued a notice summoning him for questioning by Tuesday.

“We have started an investigation and will take legal action against the duo for their remarks,” OC Chatterjee said.

PTI, however, reported that it could not independently verify the authenticity of Debbarma’s viral video.