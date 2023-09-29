A day before the bandh called by Tipra Motha in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the state government directed that all the offices in the district council function normally and asked the Director General of Police to make proper law and order arrangements.

In order, the Tripura Government said that a 12 (twelve) hours TTAADC bandh on 30th September 2023 has been called by a political party namely Tripra Motha and it is imperative that all the offices, Government Undertakings and Organizations under the State Government in the district council area should function normally on the day of the Bandh and also all Government employees and employees of all such undertakings and organizations should perform their duties as usual on that day.



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“Any violation of the above instructions by the Government employees and employees of all such undertakings, organizations will be viewed seriously. All Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Special Secretaries and Heads of Departments are requested to bring this instruction to the notice of all employees under their administrative control. A report regarding attendance in different offices, undertakings, and organizations on the day of the Bandh should be sent to the General Administration (AR) Department by 12:00 noon on the 30 September”, the order reads.

The government also requested the Director General of Police to make proper Law and order arrangements on the day of the Bandh on 30 September in all Government Offices in the district council areas and take all necessary precautionary measures.