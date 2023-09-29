Appealing to the indigenous people of Tripura to observe the peaceful bandh on September 30, former chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Friday questioned the ruling BJP about the unfulfilled pre-poll promises.



During a Facebook Live session, Pradyot stated that many people have inquired about the necessity of the bandh on September 30 in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).



"Up until now, the Government of India has held meetings with IPFT, TIPRA Motha, or some other tribal leaders. I want the Tiprasa community to send a united message to Delhi, emphasizing that the Government of India must address our demands for a constitutional solution. For the past 76 years, we have been landless in our own land, with our rights stripped away. Now, the Government of India must provide a constitutional solution. We have waited long enough; now we demand a resolution. This is not a political battle, but a struggle for survival and a better future. We must stand united to secure a brighter future for our children," he said.



Also Read: Tripura Left Front urges public to oppose Tipra Motha's bandh, labels It a diversionary tactic



Pradyot urged Tipra Motha workers not to be afraid, stating, "I will see you on the ground tomorrow, and nobody should be afraid. This does not mean we will resort to violence. Essential services are exempted from this bandh, as violence is not the message we want to convey. Instead, we aim to demonstrate unity to Delhi. We should not target any community, but we need to exhibit our strength through unity. We want to show India how a small indigenous community from Tripura can send a message to Delhi without resorting to violence. We do not want a situation like Manipur, where only the common people suffer. We are not against anyone."



He pointed out that the BJP had released its election manifesto before the 2023 Assembly elections, but nearly seven months later, not a single promise has been fulfilled.



"You made numerous promises to secure votes and even won the election. So, why have you not implemented the commitments you made? Why have you not pressured Delhi to fulfil promises regarding land rights, universities, colleges, and so on?" Pradyot questioned.