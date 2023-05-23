TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Manikya Debbarma while slamming the state government on May 23 made a sensational statement saying that he is not liking the attitude of the state government towards the issue of TIPRA and thus will not meet interlocutor AK Mishra.

Pradyot Manikya made the sensational statement via a video message online saying that he has already made his stance clear to the government. “My team will go and meet the interlocutor, I will not meet, because it requires two hands to make sound. I am observing the attitude of the state government which seems to be not in our favour. I have made mistakes,BJP, CPI(M) also made mistakes. I will talk to everyone”.

“Few days ago a leader called me saying that Maharaja, the ideology of Tipraland is good but we have to even feed our families. We might join BJP. We don’t wish to join BJP but in order to look our family and feed the stomach, we might join BJP. I said you may leave, I have no objection of anyone from the party joining BJP. And later on don’t say that my son is working as a peon while my neighbour’s son who is a Bengali is working as an officer”, added Pradyot Manikya.

Pradyot, who is also the royal scion of Tripura, indicated that his party would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Taking to Facebook, he urged Manik Sarkar, the former Chief Minister and CPIM Politburo member, to remain silent, as he had failed miserably in his role as the leader of the opposition during the last five years.

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