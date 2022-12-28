Royal Scion and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on December 27 said that if necessary he will sell his property and house for the last fight for the constitutional rights of indigenous people.

On Facebook live in the evening of December 27, Pradyot lashed out on a section of media for publishing speculative news against Pradyot.

“I was suffering of kidney problems and Pneumonia and for which I was in complete rest. Today I am in Kolkata with my mother and after some days I am coming Agartala. I have seen many speculations in media where they claimed that I am admitted in AIMS in Delhi and having meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah or with some other leaders. I want to tell 99 percent media writes whatever they have in their mind as they have no other option but the truth is after press conference I fell sick and later went to Mumbai for treatment and now taking rest at home. If I had to meet with Amit Shah, PM Modi or with other leaders, I will go openly not secretly. Whatever I will say, I will say it openly”, Pradyot said.

He further asserted that without written assurance there will be no understanding with any political parties.

“Alliance will be form with any party who ever will support our demand of Greater Tipraland on writing. Without writing assurance there will be no understanding. I can’t cheat my workers and my people for some money or seat sharing. I don’t want money, power or post. I want to work for justice of my people. Since last 75 years people are suffering a lot in villages. This problem will be solved when unity is there and will tell government of India to solve our problems or else we will not compromise”, said Pradyot.

Claiming that this it will be the last fight, Pradyot said, “People of Tripura is good but the problem is our leaders are selfish. Even in my party too I have noticed. BJP have money power but I have my people and blessings of god. This is my last fight and for which if possible I will sell my house, property and but will not sell my people”.

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