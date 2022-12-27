Ahead of the visit of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Tripura, the state has again witnessed political violence, after BJP-backed goons allegedly carried out an attack during a door-to-door campaign of Congress at Bagma under Sepahijala district.

As per reports, as many as five workers of the Pradesh Congress including Gomati District Congress President Titan Paul suffered injuries after BJP-backed miscreants allegedly launched an unprovoked attack at the Bagma area this evening.

Soon after the incident police rushed to the spot and rescued the victims and rushed them to the Gomati district hospital.

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On the issue, a congress worker said, “When we are holding door-to-door campaign the BJP-backed goons came all of a sudden and vandalized our vehicles and had attacked some of our workers. More than 20 people came and launched the attack. In the attack, one of our Congress District President Titan Paul suffered injuries and more four also received injuries”.

Speaking on the issue, Congress District President Titan Paul said, “The BJP workers have crossed the limits and I want to warn them that if they don’t care about the law and order situation we will treat them and fight them in the same way”.

Sources also said that during the attack 4 vehicles and one bike were also vandalized.

