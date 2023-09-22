The Tripura government has announced a hike in festival grants for various categories of its employees and pensioners by Rs 300.

Finance Minister of Tripura, Pranajit Sinha Roy, stated that this adjustment will incur an additional cost of Rs 36 crore for the state government. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the festival grant for DRW employees and pensioners, including Group-C and Group-D employees, was set at Rs. 1,500. "This grant has now been raised to Rs 1,800, reflecting an increase of Rs 300. Furthermore, part-time workers, contract workers, casual workers, Anganwadi workers, helpers, home guards, and SPO jawans, who received Rs. 1,700 in the previous fiscal year, will now receive Rs. 2,000 due to the Rs 300 increment," he elaborated.

During a press conference, the finance minister clarified that the festival advance amount for government employees across various categories, including Group-A, Group-B, Group-C, and Group-D, remains unchanged this year at Rs 20,000.

"A total of 1,97,176 employees, encompassing DRW, Anganwadi workers/helpers, and contract workers, will benefit from the disbursement of both the festival grant and festival advance. These provisions aim to facilitate the celebration of various religious festivals, including but not limited to Durga Puja, Christmas, Garia Puja, Buddha Purnima, Eid-Uz-Joha, Eid-ul-Fitr, Bengali New Year, Mahavir Jayanti, and Guru Nanak's Birthday," he concluded.



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