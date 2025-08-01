Tipra Motha delegation meets Amit Shah; stress Tiprasa Accord implementation

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on August 1, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord.

An eight-member delegation led by Pradyot included Member of Parliament Kriti Devi Debbarma, Chief Executive Member of TTAADC Purna Chandra Jamatia, Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma, MLAs Ranjit Debbarma and Philip Kumar Reang, and Member of District Council Saudagar Kalai.

Informing about the meeting, Pradyot wrote on Facebook: “Had a very good meeting with Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and discussed the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord for the people of our state.”

“He assured all of us that he will personally ensure that the Government of India’s commitment is upheld towards the Tiprasa people,” Pradyot added.



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