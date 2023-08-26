In a significant development, former chairman of Tipra Motha and Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and held talks on the rights and welfare of the indigenous people.

Speaking with India Today NE, Pradyot said the meeting was a part of the ongoing talks for the constitutional solution of the Indigenous people of Tripura.

"I have met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. No discussion was held on the by-election. It is only the ongoing talks we are having with the Government of India and how to bring the early solution to it because the more it will longer it will create confusions and distrust" said Pradyot.

He further said they have spoken about the final conclusion to the rights of the Indigenous people of Tripura.

While, BJP Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra on X wrote, "Shri @PradyotManikya Ji had a fruitful meeting with Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji in Delhi today. They discussed the ongoing talks and the rights and welfare of the indigenous people".

He further wrote that it has been the vision of the prime minister to secure the rights and empower the tribals of Tripura and the rest of the country.

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