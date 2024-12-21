Tipra Motha leaders, led by party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Agartala on Saturday to discuss the Tiprasa Accord's progress.

Pradyot stated that they are on the verge of finalizing a solution for the accord.

In an interview with India Today NE, Pradyot described the meeting as high-powered, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha, IB Directors, and Tipra Motha President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl.

Pradyot mentioned, "We attended a high-powered meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the progress of the Tiprasa Accord. The Home Minister emphasized the need for an early solution for our Tiprasa people, which we welcome."

He also noted that the Home Minister later interacted with party leaders, Samajpatis, and elders. "Things are moving in the right direction, and we are very close to reaching a solution for the Tiprasa Accord," he concluded.



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