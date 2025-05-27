Brishaketu Debbarma, Minister of State, and Purna Chandra Jamatia, Chief Executive Member of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), along with five Tipra Motha Party MLAs, on Tuesday demanded strict disciplinary action against Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma after he purportedly refused to meet the CEM and founder of the party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Sunday last.

They have written a letter to Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, urging him to send a strong message that such insubordination and disrespect towards constitutional authorities will not be tolerated now or in the future.

“On the evening of 25th May at around 8:00 PM, the CEM, TTAADC accompanied Maharaja Kirit Pradyot Debbarma, Chairman of AARC, TTAADC, to seek a meeting with T.K. Chakma, IAS, District Magistrate & Collector, Gomati District, at his official residence in Udaipur to discuss non-implementation of MGNREGA schemes, delay and irregularities in CM Rubber Mission beneficiary selection, non-construction of forest check dams, and other miscellaneous but important public issues affecting the district. Despite the seriousness of these matters, Chakma, IAS, refused to meet,” the letter reads.



They claimed that prior to this, Pradyot, who is also the royal scion of the state, had made several attempts over the past months to contact the DM & Collector with over 20 phone calls, none of which were responded to.



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“Shockingly, the DM & Collector even went to the extent of blocking the Maharaja's number. The CEM, TTAADC, too made multiple calls, which were ignored and later faced the same response of being blocked. This behavior is completely unacceptable, especially towards a democratically elected Founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Chairman of AARC, TTAADC, and also the constitutional head of the TTAADC. Such misconduct is a blatant act of disrespect towards public representatives and undermines the principle of administrative accountability. A public servant is duty-bound to maintain communication and coordination with elected authorities—not reject, ignore, or block them. Such actions have adversely impacted the public trust and the effective governance of Gomati District as well as the state,” the letter reads.

They said that this is not an isolated incident but part of a pattern of administrative arrogance and neglect of democratic norms.

“The conduct of T.K. Chakma, IAS, has not aligned with the expected standards of administrative integrity and impartiality. Therefore, we urge your office to immediately initiate a formal inquiry against him and take appropriate disciplinary action. A strong message must be sent that such insubordination and disrespect towards constitutional authorities will not be tolerated now or in the future. Lastly, it is requested that a responsible and respectful officer be immediately posted in Gomati District who understands the importance of working in harmony with elected institutions,” the letter added.