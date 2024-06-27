The Tipra Motha Party, which is ruling the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), is likely to contest the upcoming three-tier Panchayat polls.

In a voice message, Tipra Motha Party’s former chairman, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, said that the party should and will contest the upcoming Panchayat elections which are slated to be held in the first week of August.

“I want to tell my leaders and workers that we must look beyond the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, as many Tiprasa people are still residing outside the district council. If we want to bring them into the Greater Tipraland, then we must fight for them and their rights,” he said.



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Pradyot added, “Many people and parties want to talk with us for the Village Committee election, but for the three-tier Panchayat polls, the same people ask why a regional party has no work outside the district council. Why not? Why can’t the Tipra Motha Party be a bigger party?”

He argued that if national political parties can come into district council areas, then Tipra Motha can also operate in local areas.

“This whole state belonged to us. Due to our limited thinking, we are getting only small things. Be prepared for the Panchayat polls, identify candidates who are honest and sincere, and make them candidates. I will back them and contest the fight. If you want to do something, then play on the front foot, or else you will lose. This is what I think. We want people with a clear vision to help others, not people who are corrupt and create a bad image in their own village,” he said.