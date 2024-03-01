Tipra Motha is likely to sign an agreement with the Central and Tripura Governments tomorrow regarding their demand for a constitutional solution.

However, India Today NE has yet to confirm the details of the agreement but Tipra Motha leaders have, however, confirmed that an agreement signing ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow in Delhi.

This evening, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, IPFT Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, Tipra Motha leaders including its president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma, and Chairman of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Jagadish Debbarma left for Delhi.



Also Read: Tripura CM terms 2024-25 Budget as inclusive, aims for comprehensive development

While speaking with reporters, IPFT Minister Shukla Charan Noatia said, “We received a call from Delhi, the central government, and so we are leaving led by the Chief Minister.”

Royal Scion and former Chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura, rushed to Delhi on the first day of the strike on February 28.

On Friday, Pradyot wrote on Facebook, “Tomorrow.”

Tipra Motha, the principal opposition political party in Tripura, has been demanding a constitutional solution.