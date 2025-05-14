Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma on Wednesday urged the Centre, Tripura government, and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to launch a mission-mode operation to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the state.

Addressing the press, Debbarma warned of a rising internal security threat, citing large-scale illegal entry and settlement of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in border districts like Sonamura, Kamalpur, Kailashahar, and Dharmanagar. “They are building houses on government land and Reserved Forests, obtaining Indian documents like Aadhaar, PAN, and ration cards, and spreading across the country,” he said.



Also Read: Tripura sees 19.4% drop in crime rate; CM warns of strict action on social media misuse

The MLA also expressed alarm that some illegal migrants are sending their children to Indian madrasas, claiming potential links to hostile entities amid heightened national tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. “Their presence, especially in tribal areas, poses a serious threat to national security,” he asserted.

He criticised the inaction of state and tribal council authorities and called for strict action like in Delhi, Assam, and Gujarat, where illegal structures of intruders were demolished and arrests made.

Debbarma reiterated his earlier appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding immediate steps to detect, detain, and push back all illegal migrants from Tripura.