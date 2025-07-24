TIPRA Motha pushes BJP for accord rollout, special voter list revision in Tripura

A high-powered delegation of the TIPRA Motha Party, led by its chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, met BJP national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi to push for urgent action on the promised TIPRASA Accord and a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Tripura’s electoral roll.

According to party sources, the delegation emphasised the demographic vulnerability of indigenous communities in the state and called for a thorough revision of the electoral list to safeguard their political rights. The TIPRA Motha team also pressed the BJP leadership for immediate steps to implement the TIPRASA Accord—an assurance given by the Centre before the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking with India Today NE, Pradyot Debbarma said, "We met with BJP national president and as well as union tribal welfare minister Jual Oram. We have told him about the issues which need to be addressed and we hope that the issues will be resolved soon".



Also Read: Tripura achieves 2 MW solar power milestone, sets 50 MW target for 2026

The meeting also touched upon the sensitive issue of national security in light of escalating violence against minorities in Bangladesh. The leaders noted that such developments have a direct bearing on Tripura, which shares a long and porous border with the neighbouring country.

Among those present at the meeting were Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, MP Kriti Devi Debbarman (Tripura East), TTAADC Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia, Minister of State Birshaketu Debbarma, and several TIPRA Motha MLAs and MDCs.

The delegation’s visit follows a recent meeting with the Election Commission of India, where the party also sought prompt initiation of the Special Intensive Revision process.