A protest broke out in different parts of Tripura by different tribal social groups and the Tipra Motha party after Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha reportedly said that Royal Scion and Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma should not be called 'Maharaj'.

The statement of Tripura's Chief Minister came to light after a local newspaper quoted Dr Saha saying that he has directed his party workers not to address Pradyot Manikya as Maharaja during BJP’s state executive meeting held on 21st May last in Charilam Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala district.

Soon after the statement of CM Dr Saha went viral, various tribal social bodies and the Tipra Motha party launched protest rallies across the state burning the effigies of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Saha.

Also Read: Tiprasa Hoda condemns CM Manik Saha’s statement on Motha chief, demands public apology

On Wednesday late at night, a protest rally was launched by the TIPRA Motha party at Khumulwng at Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) led by a Member of District Council of TIPRA Motha, Hangsa Kumar Tripura.

“The Chief Minister has not addressed Pradyot Manikya Debbarma as Maharaj which means you have agreed that you are not from this state. He is not an actual Doctor and should not be called so. He is not fit to be chief minister. At a time when there is infighting in BJP and even with his MP that shows how he has failed. We will never forgive him and he will have to publicly apologize for this”, he said.

Yesterday, in Takarjala, Jampuijala, and in Khumulwng headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council such protest took place amidst tight security.

Meanwhile, today addressing the press conference the Tipra Women Federation has strongly condemned the statement made by Chief Minister and has demanded public apology or else the party would launch a massive movement across the state.

Reacting to the matter, Tripura Chief Minister said, “This is our internal matter. Many things happen inside our home which should not go outside as it was a closed-door meeting of a party. Some people are doing politics using the statement for their personal benefit. I have a very cordial relationship with Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and I do have respect for his family. This respect will remain and we have no problem”.