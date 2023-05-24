Council of Tiprasa Hoda, a tribal body in Tripura has sought a public apology from the Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha for his reported statement where the CM purportedly said that royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma should not be called Maharaja.

The body also threatened of launching protests if the CM doesn’t apologise publicly.

Also Read: TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Manikya refuses to meet interlocutor AK Mishra over TIPRA issue



Expressing strong criticism of the Chief Minister, Kripajoy Reang, a member of Hoda has stated, "As the Chief Minister holds a constitutional position, it is his duty to respect the sentiments of all sections of society. He does not have the right to dictate how our society should show respect to our chieftain. Throughout recorded history, Maharajas governed this state for an extensive period, as evident in Rajamala, the chronicles of the Tripura kingdom. If the Chief Minister intentionally made these remarks, we have every reason to believe that his statement goes against the interests of the entire Tiprasa community. If this was a mistake, he should offer a public apology without delay."

Padma Lal Jamatia, Chairman of the organization said, “We vehemently condemn the statement if it was indeed made by the Chief Minister. It is deeply distressing to witness such comments from a senior leader of the state. Considering this is his first year in office, we are concerned that his attitude towards tribal culture may lead to serious consequences in the future. We will not remain silent if our Maharaja is under attack."