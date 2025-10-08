Tipra Motha threatens to exit Tripura cabinet over delay in ‘Tiprasa Accord’ implementation

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has signalled a possible exit from the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura if the Manik Saha administration does not expedite the implementation of the ‘Tiprasa Accord’.

A three-member TMP delegation, led by party supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, met AK Mishra, the interlocutor for the accord, in New Delhi on Tuesday to press for immediate action.

TMP MLA Ranjit Debbarma said the party highlighted the state government’s “dilly-dallying” over fulfilling the agreement, which was signed in March last year between the TMP, the state government, and the Centre for the overall development of the tribal community in Tripura.

“The TMP does not want to be a victim like Assam’s United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which suffered electorally in the recent Bodoland Territorial Council polls despite being an ally of the BJP,” Debbarma said.



Also Read: Clouded leopard dies of anemia at Tripura's Sepahijala wildlife sanctuary

The MLA also pointed out that the promised 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which aims to safeguard the administration of tribal areas in some northeastern states, has not yet been passed in Parliament. Additionally, the TMP raised the issue of 37 bills passed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) that are still pending with the state government.

“Mishra sought the lists of the pending bills, which we will submit to him today,” Debbarma added, underscoring the party’s demand for swift action on the historic accord.

Currently, the TMP holds one ministerial position in the Manik Saha-led cabinet.