Tripura CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on June 5 termed the ‘Interlocutor’ demand of TIPRA Motha as bogus.

In a press conference, Chaudhury who is also the MLA in the state said that Tipra Motha which is an opposition political party and also holds power in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is undermining itself by demanding Interlocutor.

“The demand of interlocutor is vague. Such negotiation happens only with the underground groups. Tipra Motha is an opposition party in the assembly and holding the power in the TTAADC so now they are demanding appointment of interlocutor which means they are undermining themselves”, he added.

He further said that if the union government is so willing, they should call the TIPRA Motha party in Delhi, not a person separately.

“If discussion is initiated then all the political parties should be invited. Who is the interlocutor? He is a former IPS or IAS. Why Tipra motha or any other party depends upon this kind of people. It is there in Manipur and Nagaland because their situation is different. This all are bogus” he said.

Also read: Tripura: TIPRA Motha slams CPIM for targeting opposition parties instead of ruling BJP party