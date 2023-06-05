Tripura Leader of Opposition and TIPRA Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma has lashed out at CPIM for not raising any issues against the ruling party despite attacking the opposition’s political parties.

The statement of Debbarma during protesting malicious campaigns against him by a student wing of CPIM stated that some people had been actively spreading misinformation against him linking his name with a purchase of land that he did long years back.

"It is unprecedented in the history of India to witness one opposition party attacking another opposition party," stated Debbarma. "Instead of speaking out against the ruling party, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is targeting the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. CPIM should be focusing on the ruling party, but instead, they are directing their efforts against TIPRA Motha, which is also an opposition party since all 13 MLAs of TIPRA Motha are tribal. The primary objective of CPIM seems to be working against the tribal community and hindering our efforts to work for their welfare."

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Debbarma further alleged that several CPIM workers have been unable to return home due to a purported climate of fear prevailing in the state since the Assembly results were announced.

"I have received requests from CPIM workers seeking assistance, and they have even written letters to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) seeking help," he revealed. "For the past four months, one CPIM worker has been unable to enter his own house, as miscreants have kept it locked. However, CPIM leaders have chosen to remain silent on these critical issues. They are neglecting the concerns of the people."

He also said that Manik Sarkar doesn’t want unity among the opposition political parties and so he is speaking against the Pradyot Debbarma.