TMC delegation visit to Tripura a ‘scripted drama’, BJP denies vandalism at party office

The Tripura BJP on Saturday dismissed claims of vandalism at the TMC office in Agartala, asserting that the visiting TMC delegation came to the state merely to “stage a scripted drama” but failed in its attempt.

Speaking at a press conference, state BJP chief spokesperson Subarata Chakraborty said, “There was no vandalism at the TMC office. No tables or chairs were damaged, and no physical attacks were reported. The office remains intact.”

Chakraborty alleged that the six-member TMC delegation arrived with an agenda to malign Tripura’s reputation in West Bengal, pointing to the ongoing law and order issues there, including attacks on BJP MPs and MLAs, as a contrast to Tripura’s situation.



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Addressing reports that TMC leaders were stranded at the airport due to a lack of vehicles, he said, “Vehicle owners may have chosen not to assist the delegation, which had come only to stage a drama.”

The TMC delegation had visited Tripura after alleging that its state headquarters had been vandalized by BJP supporters earlier this week. BJP, however, rejected all such claims, maintaining that the visit was politically motivated and unsuccessful.