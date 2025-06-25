Today’s youth must know history, value democracy: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday stressed the importance of educating the youth about India’s democratic foundations and historical events like the Emergency, describing the 21-month-long period (1975–77) as one of the darkest chapters in the nation’s history.

Speaking at a ‘Mock Parliament’ programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Sukanta Academy in Agartala, Dr. Saha said, “The Emergency was an unbearable situation across India. Today’s generation is not very aware of it—they need to know this part of our history so that such dark days never return.”

He urged young people to learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly his emphasis on constitutional values and democracy. “We need to learn from our famous Prime Minister how to protect democracy and respect the Constitution,” he said.



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Dr. Saha also praised Modi’s efforts in drawing youth into politics, including those from families with no political background. “This will bring in talent that can contribute to the nation and the state,” he said, contrasting the BJP’s governance with the “turbulent political atmosphere” of Tripura’s past under the CPM and Congress alliance.

Reflecting on the Emergency declared on June 25, 1975, he recalled how national leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan, Lal Krishna Advani, and several RSS and Jana Sangh members were jailed. “It was a time when the Constitution was ignored. Everyone should know about these events,” he said, adding that mock parliament events can help the youth understand the workings of democratic institutions.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that such educational initiatives would empower the new generation to uphold democratic values and ensure that the mistakes of the past are never repeated.