Tripura keeps watch on essential stocks amid railway disruption; fuel available till Friday

With train services to Tripura disrupted due to a major landslide in Assam’s Lumding–Badarpur Hill section, the Tripura government on Wednesday assured the public that essential food items remain in stock and fuel supplies will last till Friday.

Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the state is monitoring the situation closely. “We are in constant touch with Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities. Restoration work is going on a war footing and we are hopeful of the early resumption of services,” the minister stated.

The disruption, caused by the collapse of a hillside near the railway line due to heavy rainfall, has severely damaged around 100 meters of railway track, prompting NFR to cancel nine express trains originating from Agartala.



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A high-level meeting was held on June 24 involving Assam’s Chief Secretary, NFR’s General Manager, and senior NHAI officials, where a joint action plan was formulated. Restoration efforts are currently underway with over 25 heavy machines and around 200 workers deployed on site.

Senior officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding, are camping at the site to supervise the round-the-clock operations.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government has assured that food stocks are stable and fuel supply is being carefully managed. Chowdhury urged the public not to panic, reiterating that the administration is fully engaged with concerned agencies to mitigate the impact of the disruption.