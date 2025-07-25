Tripura unveils action plan to save India’s only ape, the endangered Hoolock Gibbon

The Tripura government has rolled out a comprehensive action plan to protect the endangered Western Hoolock Gibbon — India’s only ape species — amid growing concerns over shrinking habitats and declining populations.

The species, listed as "endangered" by the IUCN and granted the highest legal protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, has witnessed a troubling drop in numbers due to habitat loss, hunting, and increasing human-wildlife conflict. A 2005 survey recorded 97 gibbons across three forest zones in Tripura, but that figure has since fallen to 79, scattered across 32 groups, according to forest officials.

With its rich biodiversity, Tripura is one of the last strongholds for these tree-dwelling primates, known for their acrobatic swings through forest canopies and haunting vocal calls. However, forest fragmentation has drastically reduced their natural habitat, putting them at serious risk.

To counter this, the Tripura Forest Department, in partnership with Tripura University and conservation NGO Aaranyak, hosted a multi-stakeholder workshop earlier this year to design a strategic conservation roadmap. The plan includes habitat restoration, training for forest personnel, community outreach, and long-term ecological monitoring.



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Professor Sabyasachi Dasgupta of Tripura University, a key contributor to the plan, stressed the importance of balancing cultural traditions like shifting cultivation with ecological needs. “We need to reduce harm without disrupting indigenous practices. Canopy connectivity is vital for the survival of gibbons,” he said.

Currently, gibbons in the state are primarily found in Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary in South Tripura and the forest areas of Gomati and Khowai districts. Assistant conservator Bimal Das confirmed eight gibbons thriving in Trishna’s core zone, while DFO Gomati H Vignesh noted sightings in Amarpur subdivision, though comprehensive data is still being compiled.

The action plan also emphasises grassroots conservation campaigns to reduce crop damage-related conflict and encourage local participation in wildlife protection. Officials hope these community-driven efforts will bolster long-term conservation and make Tripura a model for gibbon preservation across Northeast India.

With this initiative, Tripura positions itself as a frontline state in primate conservation, aiming not just to safeguard its gibbons but also to serve as a blueprint for protecting India’s endangered wildlife.