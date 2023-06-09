In a significant operation, Tripura Police apprehended 10 individuals and confiscated contraband items worth Rs 6 lakh in West District.

The West District Superintendent of Police, Kiran Kumar, addressed the matter, emphasizing the dedicated efforts of the police in combating narcotics-related activities.

"Today, we initiated a special drive against drug smuggling in West District, resulting in the arrest of 10 individuals. Under the East Agartala Police Station jurisdiction, seven persons were apprehended, and the police seized three pouches of heroin weighing 35 grams, along with Rs 6,000 in cash, six mobile phones, and 60 yaba tablets. Similarly, under the West Agartala Police Station jurisdiction, two individuals were arrested with 20 grams of heroin, Rs 16,000 in cash, banned tablets, and two mobile phones. In Sidhai, one person was arrested with 65 kgs of cannabis," stated the SP.

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Elaborating on the operation, the SP mentioned that the initial detention of two drug peddlers provided crucial leads, leading to subsequent arrests.

"In total, we have seized 55 grams of heroin, 68 kgs of cannabis, Rs 22,000 in cash, 8 mobile phones, and two bikes, while apprehending 10 individuals. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway," added the SP.