Amidst the unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force along with Tripura Police has arrested 11 Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian tout and also seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 70 lakh in two separate operations.

According to BSF, in the night intervening 6th and 7th of August on specific information of BSF regarding the presence of Bangladeshi nationals in the general area Gajaria under A D Nagar Police Station of West Tripura, a joint operation was planned and carried out along with team of Tripura Police near Jama Masjid, Muslim Para, Gajaria in which total eight 08 Bangladeshi nationals, including 1 female tout detained.

“During initial questioning, it was revealed that they were planning to enter Bangladesh and handed over the Police who later produced them before the Court.



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In another case, 3 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Mobile Check Post in general area Amtali jointly laid by BSF troops along with Tripura Police under West District”, said BSF.

BSF in a separate incident 10,000 of yaba tablets worth Rs 50 lakhs were recovered jointly from a Motorcycle in area of Border Out Post by BSF troops and a team of Tripura Police from Kalamchoura Police Station under Sepahijala District.



In another case on specific information of BSF, a joint operation was carried out by BSF troops of BOP Srinagar and Tripura Police near Indian village Krishna Nagar in West District.

During joint operation, 9500 packets of cigarettes (PATRON and ORIS ) worth Rs 20 lakhs, 63 thousand were recovered from a rubber plantation.

“BSF with the active assistance of Tripura Police and other sister agencies has intensified the domination on border and hinterland to prevent attempts of Infiltration/ exhilaration and trans-border crime”, said BSF.