As many as 12 captive elephants from Tripura have been relocated to Jamnagar in Gujarat after their owners willingly surrendered them to the state forest department.

Addressing the issue, a senior official from the Tripura Forest Department, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that according to the December 2022 census, Tripura is home to 74 captive elephants and five cubs.

Elaborating on the situation, the forest official explained that a writ petition was filed in the Tripura High Court in 2022, prompting the court to direct the state government to provide a report on captive elephants and ensure that no wild elephants are held illegally.

“Prior to the writ petition, a census of captive elephants was conducted in compliance with the central government's directive. In a pioneering move in the North East, Tripura became the first state to implement DNA sampling and microchip installation for all captive elephants. Despite a challenge in the Supreme Court, the court upheld the High Court's directive”, he said.

The official stated that the elephants were being sent to the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.



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“A High Power Committee, comprising a retired Supreme Court justice, Director General of Forests (Union of India), Member Secretary (Central Zoo Authority of India), Chief Wildlife Wardens of various states, and others, was formed by the apex court. This committee is tasked with inspecting the facilities at the trust and monitoring the transfer of distressed animals. The committee will provide periodic updates to the Supreme Court”, he told this publication.

The official disclosed that many mahouts in Tripura voluntarily surrendered their elephants due to the enforcement of stricter wildlife protection laws. These regulations prohibit elephants from engaging in strenuous labor, excessive work, tourism activities, or processions. The new laws also mandate proper fodder and housing for elephants, leading to several individuals relinquishing ownership due to the associated costs.

Under the guidelines established by the High Power Committee, individuals wishing to donate their elephants sign a formal deed, nullifying their legal rights as owners.

The journey for the recently relocated elephants from Tripura to the rescue facility in Jamnagar is estimated to take approximately 17 days. Ministry officials have conducted multiple visits to monitor the treatment provided to the elephants, ensuring that the facility meets all their needs.

The official added that a total of 23 captive elephants have been sent to Jamnagar thus far.