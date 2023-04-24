In a significant development, the National Liberation Front of Tripura-Biswamohan Group (NLFT-BM) has recruited as many as 12 new cadres from the Dhalai district of the state recently.

The NLFT is an insurgent group that was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Intelligent sleuths told India Today NE that although the number of NLFT-PD group are very few, another group, the NLFT-BM group, is started regrouping again as they had recently inducted 12 new youths in their gang from the Dhalai district.

“Deliberating upon inputs related to leadership profiling, organizational structure, and camps of NLFT (BM), the present strength of NLFT (BM) outfits is about 30 and their leaders are mostly in Bangladesh. The NLFT (BM) group has recently initiated a recruitment drive in the Dhalai district and around 12 youths have been inducted into the group. However another group which is NLFT (PD) is somehow surviving as their numbers are very less”, the source said.

Also Read: Major reshuffle in Tripura Police, Soumitra Dhar new IG (Law & Order)

When asked about the recent activities in the state the source said that they have however still operating from Bangladesh but recently some movements of NLFT (BM) groups were observed in parts of the Dhalai district.

“They are reeling under financial crisis for many years. So we have recently observed their movement in the zero line of Bangladesh and in Indian territories as well. They have also served some extortion notices in far-flung rural hamlets to collect money”, the source said.

The source further said that many cadres have met with the central paramilitary forces, especially with Assam Rifles for surrender.

Though on the surrender issue, Assam Rifles didn’t say anything sources from Assam Rifles have said that they have taken many initiatives to encourage the terrorists to lay down their arms for their betterment.

“We have taken many steps to help the surrender terrorists in the state. Among these we have started constricting new homes for those who have surrendered as the conditions of their home are very pathetic. So this initiative will perhaps encourage others to lay down their arms to join the mainstream”, the source added.