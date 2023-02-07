At least 139 Indian voters were identified by the office of the Chief Electoral Office of Tripura, who are living in the zero line of the India-Bangladesh international border.

Speaking with India Today NE, CEO Kiran Gitte said, “State borders will be sealed. However, so far we have identified 139 Indian voters who are living in the zero line of the Indo-Bangladesh border. We have made a list and shared it with the Border Security Forces. However, the counting is still in process. BSF will allow them to cross the border for voting and after voting then can go back”, he added.

Gitte also informed that since 22 August the office of the CEO has started monitoring the law and order situation.

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“We have decided to deploy CAPF before the declaration of the election. Till 28th December 100 companies of CAPF were deployed and then before 18th January another 100 companies were arrived and deployed across the state”, said Gitte.

He said across the state more than 250 Naka points were set up and in this election, CAPF will be deployed in each and every polling station, and extra CAPF will be deployed in remote, bordering and other sensitive polling stations.

Later, IG (Crime) of Tripura Police GS Rao said that from August 2022 to till date 1610 warrants were executed while 31, 638 prosecutions were submitted.

In terms of contraband items, police and other paramilitary forces have seized contraband items of Rs 27.35 crores including 42, 742 kgs of cannabis, 60, 000 bottles of phenyl, 1 lakh 22 thousands of Yaba tablets, 2000grams of heroin.

“We are also taking immediate actions against the cases that are registered with us. Till February 05 from the announcement election date 62 complaints of political violence, 54 persons arrested and notices served to 314 persons”, said Rao.

He further informed that police have received 12 complaints from the CEO/ECI among these replies 7 were given and the rest of the other inquiry going on.