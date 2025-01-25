The Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura, has enhanced vigilance and intensified domination along the international border and detained 14 Bangladeshi national along with seized narcotics worth Rs 1. 75 crore in last 5 days. Tripura shares 856 Km long international border with Bangladesh.



Speaking with India Today NE, a senior BSF official said that since 20th January this year BSF, adopting a non-lethal strategy, has foiled several attempts of infiltration, exfiltration, and trans-border smuggling.

“In various operations, conducted either independently or jointly, 14 Bangladeshi and 5 Indian nationals have been apprehended. During this period, a significant quantity of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other contraband items worth Rs 1.75 crore has been seized.



Additionally, BSF, along with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), has carried out several simultaneous coordinated patrols. BSF battalions have also organized over 50 village coordination meetings in border areas to address the issues being faced by the border population”, said BSF.



The BSF has sais that security personnel is maintaining a high level of alertness along the international border to prevent infiltration and trans-border crimes.





Also read: Tripura: Two Bihar men held with firearms ahead of Republic Day celebrations