As many as 14 persons were injured on June 15 after a good-laden truck carrying them fell into a deep gorge at Bhagirath Para under Gandacherra Sub-division in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

According to the information on this day, there was a weekly market in the Gandacherra sub-division.

After purchasing the goods from the market, 14 persons including children of Bhagirath Para left for their home in a good-laden Bolero vehicle numbered TR-01E-3106.

After the vehicle reached the Bhagirath Para, the driver lost control of the vehicle, turned turtle, and fell into a deep gorge for which 14 persons were injured.

Soon after the incident, the personnel of Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and after rescuing them, rushed them to the Gandacherra Sub-Divisional Hospital.

However, after preliminary treatment, the doctor on duty referred 7 persons to other hospitals for better treatment as their condition is critical.

The injured persons are identified as Kargajoy Tripura (45) Pardan Joy Tripura (35), Karmita Tripura (12), Bimal Hari Tripura (45), Dara Ram Tripura (23), Sita Devi Tripura (25), Surendra Tripura (25), Priyajoy Tripura (27), Arna Joy Tripura (42), Gunadhar Tripura (25), Kunja Mohan Tripura (51), Laxmibala Tripura (45), Dahari Tripura (26) and Praful Tripura (65).

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