As many as 144 delegates from the Tripura BJP, including Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, left for New Delhi on Friday to attend a two-day national convention on the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the matter, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma stated that the main aim of this meeting is to set the agenda and strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“This is not new for the BJP. For the last 30 years, such meetings have taken place before any elections. Leaders from different districts, MLAs, and Ministers are going to Delhi to attend the national convention on Lok Sabha. Before every election, BJP holds such meetings to formulate national-level strategies for poll planning and strategies," said the senior BJP leader.



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Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya told reporters that this time around, 144 delegates, including district presidents and MLAs, will attend this meeting.

“On February 17 and 18, BJP National President JP Nadda called for a national convention meeting at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be present. The main aim of calling this meeting is the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Karyakartas of all levels from all over the country will attend the program. All Chief Ministers, Ministers, and MLAs of the BJP will be present, and the Lok Sabha poll bugle will be sounded from there. This convention will be held with the slogan ‘Fir se ek bar Modi Sarkar’ (Again Modi government). We will give our best in this upcoming Lok Sabha election to gift lotuses to PM Modi. Around 144 delegations are going to Delhi,” he added.