In a major boost for urban development, the Central government has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 419 crore under Special Assistance to Capital Incentives (Urban planning reforms) 2023-24.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha said that 1st instalment of Rs 83.80 cr for taking up capital expenditure projects under the Urban sector has already been released.

“A major boost for Tripura's urban development. An amount of Rs. 419 cr has been sanctioned for Tripura under Special Assistance to Capital Incentives (Urban planning reforms) 2023-24 by the Govt of India. 1st instalment of Rs 83.80 cr for taking up capital expenditure projects under the Urban sector has already been released”, the post of Dr Saha reads.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister Hardeep S Puri for this allocation for the development of Tripura.



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