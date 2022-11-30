More than 15 workers including a former minister and CPI(M) MLA Bhanu Lal Saha sustained injuries after BJP supporters allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on the opposition party.

Speaking with reporters, MLA Saha said CPI(M) had taken prior permission to hold a street corner and meeting in front of their party office in Charilam under Sepahijala district.

“With an intention to murder us, they launched an attack and hurled a bomb at us. However some people somehow took shelter but when BJP supporters pelted stones at us, I sustained injuries on my nose and head. Later we entered an ATM where also they attacked us and because of my PG I narrowly escaped”, said MLA Saha while taking treatment at the hospital.

He further informed that more than 15 persons of CPI(M) workers were injured.

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“It was prescheduled programme of our party and prior permission was also taken. Police were present in front of our party office in Charilam when we were holding a meeting and all of a sudden they (BJP) gathered in unauthorised manner and pelted bricks, stones, bottles, and bombs at us. They also assaulted some of our workers physically. Some more people from our party have taken shelter in some houses or some shops”, he alleged.

Saha has also alleged that BJP workers have also threatened him to kill.

Soon after BJP workers allegedly launched the attack, the CPI(M) workers also retaliated following which the situation turned grim. A large contingent of police and CRPF personnel were deployed to maintain the law and order situation.