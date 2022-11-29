To raise the demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’ to protect the rights of indigenous people, TIPRA Motha has decided to hold two day peaceful protest on December 5 and 6 in front of Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

On a social media post, chairman of TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma wrote, “We will be holding a two-day peaceful protest on 5th and 6th Dec.’2022 for the demand of Greater Tipraland at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi”.

He further informed that more than a thousand of indigenous people will be travelling to Delhi to join the peaceful protest.

“Thousands of indigenous Tiprasas from all parts of the state (and country) will be travelling to Delhi to compel the decision-makers in the power corridors of the national capital to listen to our lawful and constitutional demand. Let's show the true spirit and power of THANSA”, wrote Pradyot.

TIPRA Motha is a regional indigenous political party which is now ruling the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Also Read: Tripura: No more compromise with indigenous people, TIPRA Motha chief sounds poll bugle in mass gathering

Ringing the poll bugle for the 2023 Assembly election in Tripura, TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on November 12, stated that he would die but will never compromise with the interest of 13 lakh of indigenous people of the state.

Pradyot today addressed a mass gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala where more than thousands of workers and supporters gathered from all over the state.

He also threw a challenge to the national political parties including BJP to face him in the electoral battles instead of applying divide and rule policy.

“The indigenous people of the state have suffered a lot in the last 72 years. They were neglected and ignored. In our land, our people are begging for the mercy of the political parties in power. This should not be the scene. I challenge the national parties of the state if they can let them prove their strength in front of my party”, said Pradyot.