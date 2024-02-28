Two persons, natives of Bihar were caught with contraband wrapped around their bodies while travelling to Guwahati from Tripura on night passenger bus on February 27.

As per sources, the two arrested persons were on their way to Guwahati from Tripura when a police team of Churaibari Police Station during a Naka checking recovered five kgs of contraband from the duo.

The arrested persons have been identified as Saurav Kumar and Toofani Pashoa.

Both the arrested persons have been taken into custody for further linkages into the incident.

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