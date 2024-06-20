As many as 20 female students fell ill with complaints of severe stomach aches after allegedly consuming a meal at their hostel on Thursday in Agartala.

Speaking with reporters, Mita Das, a teacher at Bodhjungh Girls Higher Secondary School in Agartala, said that after the prayer when the girl students entered the classroom, some of them complained of stomach ache.

“We don’t know what actually happened to them as they staying in the hostel. Some of them fainted, so we called an ambulance and rushed them to the hospital. Around 12 students,” she said.

Among the students, one said, “When we came to school, all of a sudden, our stomachs started aching along with vomiting, and we started feeling uncomfortable. We live in a hostel named Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society, and after breakfast, we came to school. We had dal and rice in the morning for breakfast.”



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Another student said that they had come to school after having breakfast and all of a sudden, they started feeling low along with severe stomach aches.

After the incident, the teachers of the school rushed them to GB Pant Hospital, where they underwent treatment.

On the issue, Deputy Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital, Kanak Chowdhury, said that the girl students living in Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society at Indranagar in Agartala all of a suddenly fell ill at school.

“Most probably, it is symptoms of food poisoning. They all are stable. Around 20 students came, and some of them left the hospital after preliminary treatment. We have provided them with saline and medicines too. They are scared as they are far away from their parents. The Medical Superintendent also paid a visit. We are suspecting it is food poisoning, and the weather is also changing,” he said.