The District Magistrate of West Tripura, Dr Vishal Kumar, has stated that properties left behind by those who moved to East and West Pakistan during the partition have been identified and surveyed.

These properties are declared as Enemy Property under the Enemy Property Act.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is working to ensure that these properties are identified and that no one who moved to East or West Pakistan benefits from them, as it could lead to significant national loss.



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As of recent reports, there are over 9,400 enemy properties in India, predominantly belonging to Pakistani nationals and a smaller number to Chinese nationals.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi have a significant number of these properties.

Enemy properties in India represent a complex legacy of historical migrations and conflicts. They are managed under a specific legal and administrative framework designed to ensure these assets serve public purposes while balancing various legal and ethical considerations.