As many as 21 Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have been admitted to Rajib Gandhi Memorial Hospital (RGM) and in the district hospital of Unakoti district of Tripura after experiencing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, stomachache, and headache.

A health department official said that the incident took place at the BSF camp located in Latiapura village panchayat area of Kailashahar in Unakoti district.

“Around 30 BSF jawans fell ill in Latiapura’s 199 Battalion BSF Camp after having dinner on Tuesday night. From 5 am on Wednesday, jawans started suffering from fever, vomiting, stomach and headache and were admitted to Rajib Gandhi Memorial Hospital (RGM) and in Unakoti district hospital in Unakoti district of Tripura.



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At present 16 BSF jawans are under treatment in RGM Hospital while 5 other jawans are admitted to the Unakoti District Hospital. The remaining jawans of the camp are undergoing treatment inside the camp after preliminary treatment”, said a medical officer.

He further said the symptoms of fever, vomiting, stomach and headache are suggesting severe food poisoning.

“We have started treatment of the BSF jawans and now everyone is stable. We started our investigation to find out the source of the infection and so the food safety officials rushed to the kitchen in the camp and collected the samples of food and reports. We have also collected the water sample. We will also take samples of the chef to check whether he is infected or not”, the official said.