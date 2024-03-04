A case has been filed against an individual for allegedly duping 21 unemployed youths of lakhs of rupees from the Sonamura sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district, promising them lucrative job opportunities abroad.



Confirming the incident, Tripura Police sources said that a case has been registered this evening with the Sonamura police station against one Saiful Islam, who has allegedly duped 21 unemployed youths of lakhs of rupees, promising them lucrative job opportunities abroad.



Sources indicate that Saiful Islam, alleged to be the mastermind behind the scam, operated a fraudulent scheme promising overseas employment to desperate job seekers.



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"The victims paid hefty sums to the accused for passports, visas, flight tickets, and medical fitness certifications, only to discover that the provided documents were entirely fake. The scam came to light when the deceived youths, eager to begin their journeys, arrived at Agartala's MBB airport, only to find out that the flight tickets were counterfeit, with no corresponding airline listed by airport authorities," said a police officer.



The victims accuse Saiful Islam's wife and in-laws of being accomplices in the elaborate ruse, claiming that they are also involved in the scam. The alleged fraudster, Saiful Islam, is said to have absconded with a staggering Rs 30 lakh, leaving the victims in financial distress and uncertainty.



When the victims visited Saiful Islam's residence, they found he had absconded. Later, they proceeded to the in-laws' house, where they were shocked to discover that the family denied any association with Saiful.