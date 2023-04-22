Heavy rainfall followed by thunderstorms on April 21 caused massive destruction across the state as many as 2461 houses were either severely or fully damaged while 120 families are still living in relief camps.

A detailed report from State Emergency Operation Centre has said that the Khowai district of Tripura has been affected worst because of the thunderstorms of April 21.

“The thunderstorm that came on April 21 has affected Khowai district very badly as around 1105 houses including 1 house fully damaged, 32 houses severely while 1072 houses partly damaged”, an official from State Emergency Operation Centre said.

The detailed report further reads that after Khowai district, Longtorai Valley Sub-division of Dhalai district has affected 842 houses among which 18 fully, 156 severely, and 668 partly houses were damaged.

The government has also opened two relief camps in which 534 inmates from 120 families are staying.

Apart from these, in the Kanchanpur sub-division under North district 76 houses were severely damaged, in the Kumarghat sub-division under Unakoti district 3 houses were partly damaged, in Gandacherra under Dhalai district 31 houses including 17 severely and 14 were partly damaged.



While in Teliamura under the Khowai district 73 houses including 4, severely and 69 houses were damaged and also two public buildings including one school also damaged.

In the West district, 37 houses were partly damaged, in the Sepahijala district 13 houses were full, 83 houses were severely and 181 houses were partially damaged due to the storm and in the Gomati district, 17 houses were damaged. However, in the South district, the storm couldn’t affect anyone.

“The storm has affected at least 12 sub-divisions in 7 districts and the government has provided Rs 4.15 lakh financial assistant to victims in Bishalgarh sub-division under Sepahijala district”, the official said.

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