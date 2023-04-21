Amidst the COVID-19 cases, the health department has detected as many as 30 positive cases of Malaria and Diarrhea in the Thalcherra area under the Chawmanu RD Block of the Dhalai district.

Speaking to India Today NE, one civil administration official on a condition of anonymity said that serious concern has been created in the remote areas of Thalcherra area following reports of positive Malaria cases as at least 15 patients have already been reported in the Chowmanu hospital recently.

“We have detected higher cases of Malaria and Diarrhea in the Thalcherra area under Chawmanu RD Block. Soon after the report we sent a joint team comprising Sub-divisional Magistrate, Block Development Officer, and health officials to conduct mass testing in the area. And those who have found positive, we have provided medicine on the spot, mosquito nets, and other essential items. Nobody is serious”, the official added.

He further informed that around 15 persons recently were found Malaria positive and were admitted at Chawmanu Community health centre but no one was serious.

“They have been discharged with medication. We have also detected 12 positive cases of Diarrhea”, the official informed.

Asked about the possibilities, the official said that both cases are water related because of high-temperature water bodies were dried and later they have started consumption of unhygienic and unpurified water.

“The Malaria was a coincidental finding and we have increased our testing in and around the area”, he said adding that the administration is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Meanwhile, the administration has started distributing anti-Malaria mosquito nets in different villages of the Dhalai District.

A total of one lakh twenty Thousnd nets will be distributed this year in Dhalai District.

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